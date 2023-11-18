Cream of the Crop
JMU students camp out for days to get into College GameDay pit

The campus of James Madison University was buzzing with excitement Friday as students prepared...
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The campus of James Madison University was buzzing with excitement Friday as students prepared for ESPN’s College GameDay to be broadcast from the Quad Saturday morning.

Students made themselves at home on the Quad Friday to get a good spot in the pit.

“I rescheduled my flight when I actually found out that we were getting GameDay, I was supposed to go home today to Connecticut but I was like no I’ve got to be here for this,” Joshua Young, a JMU student said.

Young not only rescheduled his flight home for Thanksgiving break but he’s camped out on the Quad since Wednesday and is at the front of the line to get into the pit for Saturday’s show.

“It’s cold, uncomfortable, but right now it’s worth it, to be in the front of the line we’re sitting right up against that fence and it’s ... everything kind of paid off and you know come tomorrow you’re going to be in the pit you’re going to be in the front of that line you’re going to be able to you know bleed the purple and gold that you care so much about,” Young said.

The energy was felt Friday afternoon on the Quad for the Pat McAfee show and many Dukes are hoping to bring even more of that energy during College GameDay Saturday morning.

“After going to the basketball game tonight, we are just camping I don’t know it’s gonna be electric,” Elijah Barton, a JMU student said.

For others, it’s all about the experience.

“I have a cool sign so I want my cool sign to be shown, I’ve got a lot of family watching this so it’s mostly because of the hat honestly but a lot of family watching this I love seeing all the guys on ESPN I’ve been watching them for years and years now so seeing them upfront in person it’s gonna be so cool to see.” Nick Yennerell, a JMU student said.

College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

