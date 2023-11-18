Cream of the Crop
Local restaurants anticipate GameDay crowds

College GameDay approaches
College GameDay approaches(WHSV)
By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As ESPN’s College GameDay arrives in the Friendly City, local businesses, especially restaurants, are anticipating an influx of crowds.

Food spots in downtown Harrisonburg, like Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, are preparing for the event to bring in many customers. Even with large crowds and the chaos they may bring, employees remain excited.

”We’re going to be extra busy due to the game,” said bartender Aaron Foxx, “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re really prepared for everything. We’re all set, and we’re excited to be JMU Dukes fans.”

Employees at Jack Browns are especially anticipating a large crowd after ESPN’s Pat McAfee talked about the restaurant during his show.

