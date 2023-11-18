Local retirement community helps those who’ve outlived their resources

Cream of the Crop
Good Samaritan Fund helps VMRC residents
By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is supporting residents who have outlived their resources through a special fund.

The VMRC’s Good Samaritan Fund assists the 30 percent of supportive living residents who, by no fault of their own, have outlived their financial resources. Through the fund, residents can remain at the facility without fear of monetary burden.

Around the holidays, people donate to the Celebration of Lights Appeal, a year-end fundraiser to support the Good Samaritan Fund. Donors make gifts in honor or memory of loved ones. Resident Joan Brockington says her parents outlived their resources, and she is proud to do her part to support the fund.

“It tries to come alongside anyone who needs the help,” said Brockington, “So they can remain in a community that they’ve become accustomed to, that they love, where they’re well supported and where they have friends.”

It costs residents $400 a day for complete living care. When their ability to pay has been exhausted, Medicaid covers 65 percent or $250 per day. VMRC covers the remaining cost with compassion funding.

For the first time ever, the retirement community is participating in Giving Tuesday, with the goal of raising $3,500 for the Good Samaritan Fund. The amount is enough to support a full day of care for all recipients.

