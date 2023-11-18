POLICE: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Galax are investigating after they say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on E. Grayson St. below the Rex Theater, police said.

The victim was taken to a North Carolina hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver left the scene, headed west on Grayson St. toward Main St.

The suspect vehicle was described by police as a 2002 to 2004 Ford Explorer, possibly dark blue. Police say the vehcile will have damage to the front passenger corner and the headlamp will be broken out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Galax Police at 276-236-8101.

No further details have been released.

