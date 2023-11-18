Riverheads, Central advance to Region 2B championship game
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Riverheads and Central both clinched spots in the VHSL Region 2B Championship on Friday night. The Gladiators defeated Clarke County while Central came from behind to defeat Strasburg.
Next week’s region championship marks a rematch of a Week 1 regular season matchup.
The Region 3C semifinal matchup between Spotswood and Turner Ashby was moved to Saturday night because of concerns with air quality. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Riverheads
Strasburg at Central
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.