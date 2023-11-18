Riverheads, Central advance to Region 2B championship game

(WHSV) - Riverheads and Central both clinched spots in the VHSL Region 2B Championship on Friday night. The Gladiators defeated Clarke County while Central came from behind to defeat Strasburg.

Next week’s region championship marks a rematch of a Week 1 regular season matchup.

The Region 3C semifinal matchup between Spotswood and Turner Ashby was moved to Saturday night because of concerns with air quality. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Riverheads

Riverheads runs for 217 yards to defeat Clarke County 27-13 in Region 2B semis

Strasburg at Central

Central's late touchdown, two-point conversion enough to get by Strasburg

