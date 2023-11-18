Cream of the Crop
Riverheads, Central advance to Region 2B championship game

The Riverheads Gladiators take the field before their Region 2B semifinal matchup against...
The Riverheads Gladiators take the field before their Region 2B semifinal matchup against Clarke County on Nov. 17, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Riverheads and Central both clinched spots in the VHSL Region 2B Championship on Friday night. The Gladiators defeated Clarke County while Central came from behind to defeat Strasburg.

Next week’s region championship marks a rematch of a Week 1 regular season matchup.

The Region 3C semifinal matchup between Spotswood and Turner Ashby was moved to Saturday night because of concerns with air quality. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Riverheads

Riverheads runs for 217 yards to defeat Clarke County 27-13 in Region 2B semis

Strasburg at Central

Central's late touchdown, two-point conversion enough to get by Strasburg

