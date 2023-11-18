Update on Royal Orchard Fire

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle caught fire along mile marker 100 on Interstate 64 and continues to burn.

The fire is being referred to now as the Royal Orchard Fire, and its estimated size is about 20 acres.

Shenandoah National Park said one crew from the Quaker Run Fire has been diverted to assist with the Royal Orchard Fire.

“It is about 20 acres in size, it is the estimated size right, they have been digging fire line, it is a steep area of the park but they are continuing to progress on suppressing the fire,” said Allysah Fox Public Information Officer for Shenandoah National Park.

Shenandoah National Park said the fire is broken down into two flanks. On one flank is the Department of Forestry and the National Park Service resources are on the other flank. Fox said there are some closures in the park.

“One Skyline Drive we are closed from Rockfish Gap entrance station all the way north to the Loft Mountain area. As well as long the Appalachian Trail from Rockfish Gap to Jarman Gap,” said Fox.

You can find information on the fires and air quality on Shenandoah National Park’s website.

“They have external links to either our Facebook page where we are posting daily updates. You can also some smoke conditions and air quality outlets we have links to airnow.gov,” said Fox.

