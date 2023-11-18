Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

WATCH: Curt Cignetti fires up crowd during cameo on Pat McAfee Show

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti waves to the crowd during Friday's episode of the Pat...
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti waves to the crowd during Friday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show in front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti made a guest appearance during the first hour of the Pat McAfee Show and did not disappoint.

McAfee, a former NFL punter turned media personality, was gifted a JMU football tank top from Cignetti that he immediately put on, much to the crowd’s delight. According to a JMU spokesperson, approximately 5,000 people were in attendance for McAfee’s show.

Cignetti then addressed the crowd.

“Do we like the NCAA?” asked Cignetti, to which the crowd emphatically responded, “No!”

Cignetti then asked the crowd if they liked Pat, to which the crowd yelled back, “Yes!” The, Cignetti asked the crowd if they loved the Dukes. The crowd broke out into a thunderous roar with a yes!

Click here to rewatch Friday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show. Below is also a clip of Cignetti addressing the crowd.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
Royal Orchard fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
“This is the first step towards accountability,” Newport News mom sentenced
Grottoes to host 'Transition Bowl'
Grottoes to host ‘Transition Bowl’ for JMU football’s successful season

Latest News

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard speaks with members of the media on Nov. 17, 2023
ESPN’s Rece Davis and Desmond Howard talk JMU football
The announcement came a week before showtime, so the production team said staying prepared is a...
College GameDay crew stays on top behind-the-scenes process
JMU men’s basketball escaped Radford 76-73 as the Dukes stayed unbeaten this season
JMU men’s basketball escapes Radford, stays unbeaten
James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on...
Robles’ brace leads JMU to NCAA first round win over Pittsburgh
James Madison takes the field during pregame introductions during a football game against UConn...
Virginia’s Miyares threatens litigation for JMU bowl game