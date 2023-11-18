WATCH: Curt Cignetti fires up crowd during cameo on Pat McAfee Show

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti made a guest appearance during the first hour of the Pat McAfee Show and did not disappoint.

McAfee, a former NFL punter turned media personality, was gifted a JMU football tank top from Cignetti that he immediately put on, much to the crowd’s delight. According to a JMU spokesperson, approximately 5,000 people were in attendance for McAfee’s show.

Cignetti then addressed the crowd.

“Do we like the NCAA?” asked Cignetti, to which the crowd emphatically responded, “No!”

Cignetti then asked the crowd if they liked Pat, to which the crowd yelled back, “Yes!” The, Cignetti asked the crowd if they loved the Dukes. The crowd broke out into a thunderous roar with a yes!

