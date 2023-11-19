Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Appalachian State ends unbeaten run by No. 18 James Madison 26-23 in overtime

James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter, left, and defensive line coach Pat Kuntz after...
James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter, left, and defensive line coach Pat Kuntz after the App State defeated JMU 26-23 in overtime on Nov. 18, 2023(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaedin Robinson barely broke the goal line with the football before it squirted out of his hands, scoring the winning touchdown in overtime as Appalachian State beat previously unbeaten and 18th-ranked James Madison 26-23.

James Madison jumped ahead in overtime when Camden Wise booted a 25-yard field goal, giving the Dukes a 23-20 lead.

But on third down from the 8 yard line, Appalachian State’s Joey Aguilar tossed a strike to Robinson, who made the catch at the 5 and broke two tackles before stepping on the goal line for the winning TD just before losing the ball.

The loss ended James Madison 13-game winning streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
Royal Orchard fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Grottoes to host 'Transition Bowl'
Grottoes to host ‘Transition Bowl’ for JMU football’s successful season
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
“This is the first step towards accountability,” Newport News mom sentenced

Latest News

Crowd at ESPN's College GameDay in Harrisonburg
ESPN’s College GameDay at James Madison University
Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn led the Eagles to a 7-4 mark in 2023
Bridgewater falls to Wilkes in Chesapeake Bowl
ESPN celebrated its 30th anniversary of College GameDay with a pregame show at James Madison
ESPN celebrates 30th anniversary of College GameDay
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti waves to the crowd during Friday's episode of the Pat...
WATCH: Curt Cignetti fires up crowd during cameo on Pat McAfee Show