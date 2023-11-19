ESPN’s College GameDay at James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s students and alumni showed school pride as JMU hosted ESPN’s College GameDay on November 18th.

This is JMU’s third year hosting College GameDay and it is the 30th anniversary of the on-the-road show.

" We have students, we have alum here, we have everyone here to support our team,” said Brooke Short, an attendee.

Short and Rose Kendig traveled to Harrisonburg to see the big event and support their kids, who are in the Marching Royal Dukes band.

“We traveled three hours to get here, we have been here early in the morning, we came yesterday, we were walking around checking out everything, we are just thrilled for JMU thrilled for our dukes and we are just happy to be here,” said Kendig.

Faith Mari, who was at college GameDay with her friends, said the energy was great.

Mari and her friends said they were excited to see the Jonas Brothers as well. The Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman were the musical performances, which added to the excitement of the day.

After College GameDay ended, fans made their way over to Bridgeforth Stadium to watch the Dukes take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

