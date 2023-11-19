Turner Ashby powers past Spotswood in Region 3C semifinal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby took down Spotswood 35-7 in the Region 3C semifinal on Saturday.

The Knights were led by Micah Shank who went 17-of-25 for 176 yards. The Knights had 291 yards of total offense, including 184 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Turner Ashby returns to the field on Friday as the Knights face Liberty Christian Academy for the Region 3C Championship final.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.