Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at the Waffle House located at 7400 Sandy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two adult males as a result of the incident, one for obstruction of justice and another for malicious wounding.

The investigation into this incident continues. Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

