Cries for help lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Cries for help led rescue crews in South Carolina to a bizarre discovery Monday morning.

The Anderson Fire Department posted the rescue on Facebook.

A driver of a solid waste truck told police he heard a screaming noise coming from inside the truck he was operating after emptying a dumpster along W Orr Street.

The driver said that he thought nothing of it at first, but then began hearing someone banging on the side of the truck.

The driver took the truck to the Anderson Fire Department shortly before 8 a.m. and told them about the cries for help he heard coming from inside his truck.

Crews investigated and quickly determined there was a person was trapped inside.

A ladder truck and rope system were used to lift the victim out of the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters performed a search to ensure no other victims were inside.

In addition to Anderson firefighters, the Anderson Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore Ambulance Service, City of Anderson Public Works and the Anderson County HazMat Team all responded to help with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

