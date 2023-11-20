Cream of the Crop
Dukes ranked No. 24 in latest edition of AP Top 25

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Troy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football came in at No. 24 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25.

On Saturday, the Dukes fell 26-23 to App State in an overtime heartbreaker. JMU is now 10-1 heading into the regular season finale against Coastal Carolina.

The Dukes will face the Chanticleers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Conway, South Carolina. This game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

