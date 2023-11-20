Dukes ranked No. 24 in latest edition of AP Top 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football came in at No. 24 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25.

On Saturday, the Dukes fell 26-23 to App State in an overtime heartbreaker. JMU is now 10-1 heading into the regular season finale against Coastal Carolina.

The Dukes will face the Chanticleers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Conway, South Carolina. This game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

