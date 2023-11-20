Cream of the Crop
Free haircut event giving CHS students time to talk about issues at the school

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Instead of going to class, some Charlottesville High School students lined up at the House of Cuts Barber Studio Monday, November 20, to get a free haircut.

Students had plenty of time to get a haircut Monday, since classes at CHS are cancelled today and tomorrow.

“It was because, like, a fight had just happened? An altercation?” Kyle Dowell, a freshman at CHS, said. “It was unexpected.”

“For young, Black males in the community, you know, like, all the stuff that’s been going around? Like, they probably, if they don’t have that father-figure in the house, they can come to the barbershop and get that,” Marjaylen Jackson, CHS sophomore, said.

Kyle says his family is worried: “They were just wondering, like, ‘What were you going to do now?’ They were scared. It’s like, is CHS going to get cancelled for a while?” the student said.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis says he makes it a point to stop by the barber studio to hear directly from students.

“They want to go to school, and then they want to be in a place where they don’t have to worry about having to deal with a fight or something else like that,” the chief said.

“We were wild back in the day too,” barbershop owner Fernando Garay said. ‘We just grew up, we learn, and we learn from our mistakes. These kids are being kids.”

Garay added, “They got to make their mistakes, and we just grow from there.”

100 Black Men of Central Virginia is covering the cost of the haircuts through its 100 Cuts Initiative.

