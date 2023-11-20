Cream of the Crop
JMU men’s basketball jumps to No. 22 in AP Top 25

JMU men’s basketball is up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings
JMU men’s basketball is up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 76-73 win over Radford on Friday, James Madison men’s basketball is up to No. 22 in the AP Top 25.

The Dukes are 4-0 including two consecutive overtime wins to start the season. The Dukes have taken down Michigan State, Kent State, Howard, and Radford over the first two weeks of play.

Up next, James Madison faces Southern Illinois on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This game will air on CBS Sports Network.

