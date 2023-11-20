JMU men’s basketball jumps to No. 22 in AP Top 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 76-73 win over Radford on Friday, James Madison men’s basketball is up to No. 22 in the AP Top 25.

The Dukes are 4-0 including two consecutive overtime wins to start the season. The Dukes have taken down Michigan State, Kent State, Howard, and Radford over the first two weeks of play.

Up next, James Madison faces Southern Illinois on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This game will air on CBS Sports Network.

