JMU men’s soccer set to face No. 25 LMU in Round of 16
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer will face No. 25 Loyola Marymount in the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
Saturday will mark the first-ever meeting between the Dukes and Lions. James Madison downed Pitt and No. 3 Georgetown while LMU powered past UC Irvine and No. 13 UCLA.
The Round of 16 matchup will start on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
