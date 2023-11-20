JMU men’s soccer set to face No. 25 LMU in Round of 16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer will face No. 25 Loyola Marymount in the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday will mark the first-ever meeting between the Dukes and Lions. James Madison downed Pitt and No. 3 Georgetown while LMU powered past UC Irvine and No. 13 UCLA.

The Round of 16 matchup will start on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

