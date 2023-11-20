Cream of the Crop
JMU men’s soccer shuts out No. 3 Georgetown, advances to NCAA Round of 16

JMU men’s soccer took down No. 3 Georgetown to advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer shut out No. 3 Georgetown on Sunday, advancing to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes improve to 10-4-5 overall after winning six of their past seven matches. JMU beat a seed in the national tournament for the third time in program history. The Dukes relied on a penalty kick goal from junior David Materazzi in the 39th minute to lift the purple and gold to victory.

The Dukes move on to the Round of 16 for the fifth time in program history.

