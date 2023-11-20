Cream of the Crop
JMU women’s basketball takes down VCU, improves to 4-1

JMU women’s basketball took down VCU on Sunday as the Dukes improved to 4-1
JMU women’s basketball took down VCU on Sunday as the Dukes improved to 4-1(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball downed VCU 78-65 on Sunday.

The Dukes improve to 4-1 overall. Peyton McDaniel led JMU with 19 points while pulling down six boards. Jamia Hazell added 15 points and five rebounds while Annalicia Goodman had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Former Spotswood standout Zoli Khalil, who is a freshman at VCU, played 14 minutes for the Rams.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as they face Michigan State in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This game will be broadcast on FloHoops.

