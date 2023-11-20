Much needed rain on the way

With the ongoing drought and very little rain on the way, please use extreme caution and avoid any burning. Click here to follow burn bans.

SATURDAY: Clear overnight with a light breeze. Still watching for wildfire impacts. Cold with lows into the upper 20s to low 30s. Low spots mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Sunny for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy at times into West Virginia. Staying clear into the evening with temperatures quickly dropping through the 40s. Increasing clouds overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and mostly cloudy early. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day but cool and dry. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. More clouds into the evening with temperatures into the 40s. Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES TUESDAY BRINGING MUCH NEEDED SOAKING RAINFALL - MAY IMPACT YOUR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL PLANS

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Showers arriving during the morning ahead of a larger system, likely light thanks to dry air that will be exit the region. Watching for the potential of a light wintery mix into the mountains and along the ridges, little to no accumulation. Steadier rain arrives late morning through the afternoon. Highs into the mid 40s and raw. Rain continues into the evening, potential for a gusty line of showers after sunset and chilly. Temperatures holding into the 40s. Decreasing showers overnight with partial clearing late. Overnight lows into the upper 30s to around 40. Rainfall totals 1-1.5″, isolated spots of 2″ possible.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and still mostly cloudy early. A few lingering showers possible with our system exiting the region. Partly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and breezy. Partly cloudy into the evening and cold. Temperatures dropping into the 30s. Mostly clear overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Thanksgiving looks chilly but dry behind a cold front: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Staying mostly clear into the evening, just a few clouds. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 30s and mostly sunny. Partly cloudy for the day. Watching the potential for a system to south and east to bring some clouds or few showers. Highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy into the evening. Temperatures into the 40s. Cold overnight with a few clouds and low dipping into the low to mid 30s.

