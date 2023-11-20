Paul Obaugh Ford presents check to Wilson Memorial cheer team

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Paul Obaugh ford presented the Wilson Memorial high School cheerleading team with a check for $3,400 as part of their ‘Drive 4 Ur School’ program.

“It was a very big deal and a great honor to be selected by our friends at Paul Obaugh Ford to participate in this fundraiser,” said Renae Bailey, head coach of the Wilson Memorial cheer team. “We like to get involved in the community, and we have such an amazing community support that comes back to us, it really is a win-win for everybody.”

The money was raised by the cheer team helping out for a day at Paul Obaugh and getting customers to test drive their vehicles.

“We try to do two per year, and we were so excited when Ford brought this program back because they didn’t do it after Covid anymore,” said Roger Aldhizer of Paul Obaugh Ford.

The money raised will go to helping with needs within the Wilson Memorial cheer program.

