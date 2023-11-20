Cream of the Crop
Virginia State University chosen to host presidential debate in 2024

Virginia State University has been picked to host one of the general election presidential debates next year.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has been picked to host one of the general election presidential debates next year.

On Monday, VSU announced they were chosen to host the second general election presidential debate on Oct. 1, 2024, in the VSU Multipurpose Center.

VSU says it’s the first HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) in the country picked to host a general election presidential debate.

“We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide.

In 2016, Longwood University hosted the Vice Presidential Debate between U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and former Vice President Mike Pence.

