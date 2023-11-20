Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

WATCH: Puppy rescued after falling into sewer pipe

It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be pulled out safely. (KSAT, SAWS, CNN)
By KSAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A puppy is back above ground after getting trapped in a Texas sewer line for about eight hours.

The San Antonio Water System crew members who rescued the puppy named her Pipa, or pipe in Spanish. She and her brothers and sisters were playing outside their home Wednesday when they found themselves in a bit of trouble.

Pipa and two other puppies fell into a sewer lateral, or cleanout valve, near their front yard. Firefighters were able to pull two of them out of the pipe but couldn’t reach Pipa, so they called SAWS for help.

The rescue mission, which was caught on video, took several hours starting between 3 and 4 p.m. and continuing until after midnight.

Crews say the rescue took so long because Pipa had to be gently nudged with camera equipment 10 feet at a time for 200 feet until she could be pulled out of the sewer safely through a manhole.

San Antonio Animal Care Services was on site as Pipe was rescued, so they could assess her. She was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out before she could be returned to her owners.

SAWS officials say an incident like this is rare but urge residents to make sure any cleanout sewer valves at their homes are properly covered to prevent another adventure like Pipa’s.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Billy Jack's Shack in Harrisonburg
The Jonas Brothers bartend at Billy Jack’s Shack before College Game Day
Democratic Sen. Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican challenger Hayden Fisher by more than 13,000...
Virginia state senator who recently won reelection faces lawsuit over residency requirement
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
ESPN celebrated its 30th anniversary of College GameDay with a pregame show at James Madison
ESPN celebrates 30th anniversary of College GameDay

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain on the way
It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be...
WATCH: Water crews rescue puppy from sewer line
Gerald Adams, 80, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his 79-year-old wife, Donna...
80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say
Organizers hope to put presents under as many Christmas trees as possible.
Massanutten Water Park Toy Drive returns