Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department, 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, abandoned his dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.(Allegheny County Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - A West Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say he abandoned a dog at a Pittsburgh airport.

According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department, 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, abandoned his dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

Investigators believe Mittelberger was traveling to California, but authorities said they have not been able to make contact with him.

The ACPD has filed charges against Mittelberger for abandonment of animals, neglect of animal and cruelty to animals.

Authorities say the dog, a chihuahua named Mikey, remains in the care of Animal Friends and is not currently available for adoption.

Police also determined that Mikey has an active infection in his mouth and requires significant dental care. However, they are working on a court order to allow Mikey to receive the proper care.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia

Latest News

Trailer stolen from Rocky Mount
Have you seen this stolen trailer?
Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Aeronca Avenue.
Officials investigating deadly house fire in Henrico
Stock photo
Buena Vista woman killed in Halifax County crash
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family says deputy shot in line of duty on ventilator, making ‘slow progress’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beneficial soaking rain Tuesday