WVDNR seeking art for 40th edition of West Virginia Wildlife Calendar

2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar
2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Artists who want a chance to have their wildlife paintings featured in the 40th anniversary edition of the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now have a chance to submit their work!

Each year, the WVDNR selects 12 paintings for its award-winning calendar based on overall composition, quality and anatomical and contextual accuracy.

All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work.

A $200 prize is awarded for each chosen painting, and the artist whose artwork is selected for the cover receives an additional $500, according to the WVDNR.

“As we celebrate 40 years of publishing the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar, we are reminded of how this incredible calendar has not only captured the essence of our state’s natural beauty but also showcased the remarkable talent of artists,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Being featured in this calendar is an honor, so we invite artists to submit their work and be part of this cherished tradition enjoyed by thousands of people across the country every year.”

The WVDNR says the following are guidelines to Wildlife Calendar Art Submissions:

  • Art must be original color paintings on canvas or another flat surface and must depict native game and fish species or other wildlife found in West Virginia, such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish.
  • Photographs and paintings with wildlife not found in West Virginia will not be considered.
  • Paintings depicting hunting or fishing activities may be submitted.
  • The calendar is horizontal and art should be at least 14.5 inches wide by 11.5 inches high.
  • Artists who want to send art should mail a high resolution copy to the following address:
    • WV Division of Natural Resources / Wildlife Calendar Art / P.O. Box 67 / Elkins, WV, 26241
  • Artists may send multiple paintings, and artwork not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted.
  • Digital copies of paintings of at least 300dpi may be emailed to Sanya.D.George@wv.gov.

Artists wanting to submit their wildlife paintings have until Feb. 14, 2024 to do so.

For more information about submitting art for the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar or to purchase the 2024 edition, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

