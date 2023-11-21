Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

11/6 Interstate 81 closure highlights importance of VDOT detour plans

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Back on Nov. 6, a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 81 caused a lengthy closure and major problems near Exit 251 in Rockingham County. The closure led to congestion on nearby primary and secondary roads in the area as traffic was redirected.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closure and detour plans for incidents on I-81 that outline which local roads will have to take on the burden of interstate traffic.

“In this case, we had a tractor-trailer fire with a very serious hazmat situation between exits 251 and 257. So our traffic operations folks can go straight to a book that they have that says ‘We’re going to be detouring traffic onto Route 11 at exits 251 and 257. That sounds simple, but you do have roughly 50,000 plus vehicles a day that run Interstate 81, and Route 11 just can’t handle it. So inevitably, there are going to be some folks that don’t follow the detour, they follow their GPS and bleed off onto some of these secondary roads,” said VDOT Staunton District Communication Specialist Ken Slack.

VDOT encourages drivers to follow detour routes rather than looking for their own shortcuts or following their GPS.

“Follow those detour routes because that is the best way to keep traffic at least moving, moving slowly no doubt but it is better than trying to go off on some of these secondary roads and perhaps getting turned around or maybe causing some other problems for folks that live in those areas,” said Slack.

Slack said that when there is a serious hazmat situation like the one on November 6 and I-81 is closed for a lengthy amount of time VDOT takes additional steps to manage traffic.

“That’s when we start offering some alternative routes through our 511 system, the variable message boards, and our social media we were offering some alternatives to folks using Route 33 and Route 340, Route 42 for example, some different ways that people can go but still use primary roads rather than secondary roads, the backroads,” said Slack.

Slack says VDOT does conduct after-action reviews in the aftermath of incidents like the recent closure to work with all involved agencies to evaluate the response to these types of incidents.

“We try to get better, we try to learn a little bit each time we have one of these types of incidents so that we can plan for the unplannable so to speak. There are lots of things that we have done over the years to try to improve our response and traffic management during an incident,” he said.

Some of these responses include the addition of coordinated traffic signals that will favor detoured vehicles during an incident and the 81 Trip Program which uses heavy-duty wreckers to quickly clear crashed tractor-trailers off of the interstate.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Billy Jack's Shack in Harrisonburg
The Jonas Brothers bartend at Billy Jack’s Shack before College GameDay
Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Democratic Sen. Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican challenger Hayden Fisher by more than 13,000...
Virginia state senator who recently won reelection faces lawsuit over residency requirement
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Some recipes may substitute sugar but those recipes often contain sugar alcohols which a...
Planning a Thanksgiving meal while managing and preventing diabetes
Thanksgiving Day
Being mindful of loved ones with Dementia during the holidays.
The team has worked hard to make improvements to needs like ceiling tiles and recreational areas.
Every Child Early Learning Center regains special use permit
Organizers hope to put presents under as many Christmas trees as possible.
Massanutten Water Park Toy Drive returns
Singer-songwriter Jessi Pugh still gets inspiration for her music from her Shenandoah Valley...
Bridgewater musician shares experiences in the music industry