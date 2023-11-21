Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

All 9 aboard military plane that overshot runway escaped injury, Hawaii official says

FILE - The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and...
FILE - The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.(US Navy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to a downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay on Monday, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people on board made it safely to shore and there were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Billy Jack's Shack in Harrisonburg
The Jonas Brothers bartend at Billy Jack’s Shack before College GameDay
Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Democratic Sen. Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican challenger Hayden Fisher by more than 13,000...
Virginia state senator who recently won reelection faces lawsuit over residency requirement
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain on the way
WHSV Weather
Co-host Sharon Osbourne tapes an episode of the CBS talk show "The Talk" at Alice Tully Hall in...
Sharon Osbourne warns of the dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Raising Cane’s Chicken in Kansas ahead of ‘Kelce Bowl’