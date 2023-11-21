Being cautious when traveling during inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of people will be on the road this week for Thanksgiving.

If you are driving, Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, said to check the forecast before you travel.

Don’t just check the forecast for where you will be traveling to, but also the areas you will be driving through along the way. AAA expects around 1.3 million cars on the road from around Wednesday until Sunday.

“Adjust your time if you can, if you are able to get out before that storm hits but it does not put you right in the middle of that traffic maybe that it is an opportunity or maybe it would be better to wait that storm out and then get on the roadways,” said Dean.

When it rains, the roads can be slick. Dean said if you are not paying attention and have to brake quickly, your vehicle could slide into other vehicles.

Dean said when it is raining, you should not use cruise control.

“The tires starting to hydroplane or slip can throw off cruise control and the vehicle is slowing down but the tires are spinning fast. The car can actually try and accelerate even harder because it is thinks it is not doing its job correctly and that can really get you into some trouble,” said Dean.

Dean said Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be busy travel days and recommends leaving before 11a.m.

