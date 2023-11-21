Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Being mindful of loved ones with Dementia during the holidays

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Heather Lawrence, Caregiver Support Coordinator for Valley Program-Aging Services, recommends updating family members on how the loved one is doing before the festivities and when that loved one is not around.

“You want to preserve everyone’s dignity and you do not want to have those kinds of discussions in front of someone who is living with Dementia,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said a person living with Dementia might recognize your face, but not remember your name or how they know you. She recommends introducing yourself when you see them.

“You know say your name, say your connect without someone having someone say it or feel that embarrassment or that stress of trying to remember how to do I know this person, that person looks familiar but I cannot remember how I know them,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said, there should be a quiet space where someone can escape to when it gets to be overwhelming. Having a change in the person’s routine can also cause stress, and they might get tired earlier in the day.

“With thanksgiving especially, many people are eating their main meal in the mid afternoon which is not a regular time someone in eats or maybe they are eating later in the evening,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said making adjustments to eat earlier in the day can help. One way you can prepare is by talking with them about old memories.

“You can maybe look at old photo albums or talk about family reunions or family vacations sometime where we were all together. maybe some of those things will just be more comforting,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said to keep your loved ones with Dementia involved in the conversation. You should speak clearly, keep it simple, and make eye contact.

.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Billy Jack's Shack in Harrisonburg
The Jonas Brothers bartend at Billy Jack’s Shack before College GameDay
Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Democratic Sen. Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican challenger Hayden Fisher by more than 13,000...
Virginia state senator who recently won reelection faces lawsuit over residency requirement
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Being mindful of loved ones with dementia during the holidays
Some recipes may substitute sugar but those recipes often contain sugar alcohols which a...
Planning a Thanksgiving meal while managing and preventing diabetes
The team has worked hard to make improvements to needs like ceiling tiles and recreational areas.
Every Child Early Learning Center regains special use permit
Organizers hope to put presents under as many Christmas trees as possible.
Massanutten Water Park Toy Drive returns