Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives 40K pounds food donation

The rivalry between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech is a fun competition, but it’s helping feed families right before Thanksgiving.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rivalry between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech is a fun competition, but it's helping feed families right before Thanksgiving.

Instead of picking a side, Smithfield made a big donation to support the communities and stop food insecurity before Saturday’s big game.

Smithfield donated more than 40,000 pounds of protein to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“So why not come together? And this time, money and the holidays and Thanksgiving, and make sure people in a time of need are getting their needs met through donations and food banks,” former UVA football player and analyst Ahmad Hawkins said.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says donations during the holidays are so important due to the increase in need seen in central Virginia.

