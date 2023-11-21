Cream of the Crop
Every Child Early Learning Center regains special use permit

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Every Child Early Learning Center in Luray has been granted a special use permit. Staff gave the town council a tour of the facility which is what they believed made a difference.

Their initial request for a special use permit was denied in August because of issues with parking. Staff say the approval of the permit comes with additional conditions to satisfy.

“In addition to parking and ensuring that we maintain that staff parking, also starting at a lower number matching the number that was here previously, and then we’ll come back in six months and kind of reconvene and either get permission to do more or get permission just to continue where we were at,” Every Child Early Learning Center Co-Founder & Director Jenna Smith said.

Luray Town Council finalized the decision on Nov. 14.

“We had people from the town council, come and tour the facility and were able to ask a lot of questions, and I think we were able to provide enough information to sway a few of the people who previously voted no,” Every Child Early Learning Center Co-Founder & Director Jenna Smith said.

Smith said the next step is preparing for an inspection from the Virginia Department of Education as the team plans for a tentative grand opening in January 2024 after the final inspection.

Smith said the public is invited to a Christmas fundraiser happening on Dec.16 in the meantime. The event is scheduled to include a fully inclusive breakfast with Santa Claus including crafts, pictures, and food where donations are being accepted.

The sensory-friendly atmosphere will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday where it will be open to all families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

