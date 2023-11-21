Cream of the Crop
Fire experts say Matts Creek wildfire was human-caused

Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.
Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Matts Creek fire in Bedford County was 57% contained as of Tuesday night, according to the US Forest Service, and has burned about 11,020 acres (a little more than 17 square miles), up from 10,016 acres Monday night.

Fire experts say Tuesday’s rainfall was expected to the fire from spreading.

“We’re expecting rainfall to increase in intensity through the overnight, then tapering off after midnight,” said Matts Creek Fire Incident Meteorologist Cody Ledbetter.

“Any remaining small pockets of fuel this rain is going to put out other than the big heavy fuels that I talked about,” explained Fire Behavior Analyst Greg Titus. “And even those are going to struggle to get through this rain event.”

Titus says the smoke is going to clear and lead to cleaner air.

“The heavy fuels that are going to remain smoldering are going to be like dozens of campfires out there,” added Titus. “So, they’ll put up a little bit of smoke, but really do not expect heavy impacts to highways or homes from the remaining fire.”

Firefighters are catching a break from being in the heat, thanks to the downpour. First responders aren’t in the field fighting the fire, but they are attending training sessions.

“They’re doing these scenarios so that they’re prepared. If one of their firefighters gets injured, they’ve gone through, they have a mental picture of how to respond to that incident,” said Titus.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. But Titus says they know it was not a natural ignition, such as lightning.

“So, it was human-caused, but determining exactly how that happened... You know, it’s very hard. A lot of times when a human causes a fire, it could just be someone careless. It could be intentional,” explained Titus. “But it’s it’s almost impossible to know that.”

Officials say the fire plus the rain can also cause trees and rocks to fall onto the road. They ask drivers to be aware.

After the rain is gone, firefighters will help conduct repairs on the ground to fix any dangerous areas.

