Historic Bed & Breakfast locations in Waynesboro receive grant

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - They received $2,480 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program. The Bowman House, Cider House, and Heritage Hill Bed & Breakfast collaborated on the application for the grant, said Jan Smith, co-owner of The Bowman House.

“It is a partnership and we are trying to bring people to area, because there is a lot to do in Waynesboro and in the area,” said Smith.

Smith said they had the idea to collaborate early on, and they are working with a class at JMU to get their feedback on what they need to do for marketing.

“One of the professor’s was kind enough to let us be the project for the class. We are looking forward to hearing what these students have to say at JMU,” said Smith.

Stephanie Duffy, Project Manager for Economic Development and Tourism for Waynesboro, said this grant is focused on bringing visitors in during the off-season.

Duffy said the partnership between these three locations on this marketing campaign speaks to collaborative culture with small businesses in Waynesboro.

“They are not looking at each other as competition but instead coming together and putting funds together to elevate the three of them,” said Duffy.

