More dogs experiencing THC poisoning as states continue to legalize use

Vets are seeing more dogs experiencing THC toxicity as states legalize marijuana.
By Tisha Powell and Stacy Wimmer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
(InvestigateTV) — Dog owners know their pets love to nose around, but that nosiness is becoming a problem in states with legalized marijuana.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more dogs are getting sick after eating pot products that have been dropped on the ground.

That’s because dogs process THC, the substance that makes humans high, differently.

InvestigateTV+ examines this growing danger for dog owners, and what you can do to keep your pet safe. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

