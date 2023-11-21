Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say

Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the time of death.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after police in Tarrant, Alabama, say her daughter had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

On July 18 at approximately 4 p.m., the Tarrant Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they say the girl lacked a pulse. The parents told police the girl was sleeping in bed with her mother, Farrah Bates.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children’s of Alabama where she died.

The Jefferson County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

The case was reassigned by Interim Chief James Hill II to a detective on Nov. 14 who reopened the investigation.

Following the detective’s investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

Bates was expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres

Latest News

The Bowman House Bed and Breakfast in Waynesboro
Historic Bed & Breakfast locations in Waynesboro receive grant
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket
A man in Maryland started a food truck during the pandemic that still continues working five...
‘It’s a blessing’: Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
It's a Country Thing located in Waynesboro
Waynesboro business reflects on Small Business Saturday
A man known locally as Mr. Steve is still delivering free meals after he originally came up...
Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need