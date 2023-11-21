Cream of the Crop
‘No Sight No Problem’: Blind ATV mechanic doesn’t let disability keep him from pursuing his passions

Steve Scott was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma when he was just a baby and was completely blind by the time he turned 18. (SOURCE: WVVA)
By Robert Castillo and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - An ATV mechanic in West Virginia doesn’t let his disability get in the way of his work.

Steve Scott was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma when he was just a baby. By the time he turned 18, he was completely blind.

Scott now has prosthetic eyes, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves most: working on ATVs.

“It’s all I’ve ever done. Since I was a little boy. I just grew up around engines and anything that can go fast or potentially hurt you is what I’ve been into. So I’ve just never known anything different,” Scott said.

Scott also happens to be the only mechanic at his shop. He said he has some specialized tools to help him work, but he mostly relies on his memory and learning where certain items are located.

Before he worked on ATVs, Scott said he was car car mechanic. He credits a lot of his success to the support of his parents.

“I guess being a handicapped in my house wasn’t a big deal. I wasn’t coddled, I wasn’t babied. I had rules and responsibilities just like any other kid,” he said.

Despite being the only mechanic at the shop, Scott does get help from a few others. His fiancée Pam McCormick helps him in some ways such as identifying different color wires. Although she contributes somewhat to his work, McCormick said she can’t take credit for everything Scott does.

“He just doesn’t think it’s anything special, but I think it’s pretty special for him to do what he does and for so long. He can fix pretty much anything that has a motor. It’s crazy,” she said.

Scott said he can’t complain about being blind and knows it could be worse. He said he’s hoping to inspire others who are handicapped to never give up.

“Just because you have a handicap, no matter what it is, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something. Follow your dreams and just do the best that you can do. Nobody can ever take it away from you when you try,” he said.

Scott has a YouTube channel called No Sight No Problem with videos that detail his life as well as offer repair tips for various models of ATVs and other vehicles.

In the channel’s description, Scott said he is a “motivational speaker, drummer, and adrenaline junkie” along with being a mechanic.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

