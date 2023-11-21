Officials investigating deadly house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Fire is investigating a deadly fire that happened on Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Henrico County Fire crews were called to a fire on Aeronca Avenue in the county’s west end.

Officials say firefighters found the male victim - who has not yet been identified - in his room, which is not the same room where the fire started.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

