Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Page County approves amendments to campground ordinance

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a sub-committee created and edited multiple drafts, Page County has amended its campground ordinances.

Some of the major revisions include changing it from 20 to 15 campsites per developed acre, the campground minimum site change from 1600 to 1800 square feet and making the minimum amount of campground required to be opened from 20 percent to a sliding scale.

”The campground ordinance is very sound very good for Page County, everything from the definitions to the details such as lighting, to setbacks, to the open space percentages I think it fits Page County,” a member of the Page County campground committee said.

During Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting three members from the Page County campground sub-committee spoke in favor of the ordinance changes.

“I was glad to see that they put some more open space in there and that they put in conditions to mitigate the impact on the neighboring properties, it was great to see everybody come together and come up with a great product,” a Page County resident said.

The amendments were passed unanimously by the board.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Timelapse Released of Matts Creek Firefight
Matts Creek fire tops 10,800 acres
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled

Latest News

For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Page County approves amendments to campground ordinance
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain on the way