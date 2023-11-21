Rockingham County Fair Pageant names scholarship in honor of Sara Monger

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair Pageant is honoring one of its former participants. Last month 18-year-old Sara Monger was killed in a tragic crash on Vine Street. Monger had participated in the fair pageant for several years and now it is renaming a scholarship in her honor.

The $1,000 Sara Monger Scholarship Award will go to the winner of the Junior Miss Pageant for contestants ages 15-17.

“Sara was in the pageant for all the right reasons. Sara had a contagious smile, she could light up the room when she walked in and she was just an asset to the Rockingham County Fair,” said Rockingham County Fair Pageant Director Melissa Stum. “I know Sara would be very happy to know that this scholarship has been put there in her name.”

Stum said that Sara was an incredibly well-rounded girl who excelled in many areas.

“Sara was on the ball field, she was so well rounded, she could put on a pageant dress and then she could turn around and go work in the barns. She was just such a great athlete and a contender, she would light up the room when she walked in and if you were having a bad day she was going to change that for you,” she said.

Jordyn Mitchell won this year’s Junior Miss Pageant and was awarded the scholarship prior to it being renamed. She said that it was an honor and that it is fitting for the scholarship to be named for Sara.

“Sara was the light when she walked in a room, she was just a true friend. Doing pageants with Sara, she always knew how to cheer you up when you didn’t have that self-confidence. She always knew how to brighten everybody’s day,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the scholarship will help her to graduate from Blue Ridge Community College completely debt-free.

“This gives girls opportunities to promote their platforms, to spread the word about their platforms, and I want to go into schools to talk about the Rockingham County Fair Pageant and bring girls to the Rockingham County Fair Pageant to achieve that goal of getting a scholarship,” she said.

Melissa Stum said the hope is to expand the Sara Monger Scholarship award in the future.

“We’re hoping to make the scholarship even larger now that Sara’s name is attached to it. So we’re hoping to get more sponsors and just help more girls obtain their dreams of being Miss Rockingham County Fair and use that money for their college education,” she said.

You can learn more about the fair pageant here.

