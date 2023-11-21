Shenandoah County looks to overhaul subdivision ordinance

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is in the process of overhauling its subdivision ordinance. The goal is to make sure that future developments fit the vision for the county’s future as it updates its comprehensive plan.

“We wanted to both update the code and as we’re going through our comprehensive plan update realizing that at the same time, we’re going to be fulfilling a lot of the goals and the vision for our community moving forward,” said Shenandoah County Community Development Director Lemuel Hancock. “In our residential districts, we have a new expectation for what a developer may be asked to do.”

Shenandoah County’s existing subdivision ordinance requires more compact suburban-style developments, something that has been a concern for some community members. The new ordinance would change the layout of new neighborhoods and require safer and more open roads.

“We want to build for everyone so the goal is not just automobile traffic but cyclists, pedestrians, everybody that would make up a neighborhood would factor into the development,” said Hancock. “The traditional nature of residential development in our communities was more compact and allowed for folks to walk to work, walk to school, and those kinds of things. So we wanted to make sure that the infrastructure was in place as part of a new development to make sure that we would be building the right kind of community.”

The ordinance change discourages cul-de-sacs and shortens blocks to make sure future neighborhoods are less compact. It also requires developers to provide various amenities.

“In the previous work I did for a town locally, oftentimes we would have to do tree planting projects, look for benches for certain spots in the community and this way a developer would actually, that would be the expectation as part of a future development is that there would be those type of amenities,” said Hancock.

The new ordinance would also close the agricultural subdivision loophole that allows for the circumvention of the county code. This will reduce the potential for building on agricultural and conservation-zoned land.

“Being clear with developers, anybody who wants to come into our community, with what our expectation is is going to overall help with development down the line so that when people come in they fully understand what our goals and intentions are,” said Hancock.

Hancock said so far the feedback on the proposed ordinance change has been positive from county residents. The Shenandoah County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the new ordinance and the county’s board of supervisors will hold a public hearing on the matter on November 28.

You can find more about the proposed changes here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.