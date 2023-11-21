Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Social media theft challenge targets KIA, Hyundai vehicles

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County deputies along with other law enforcement agencies throughout the nation are seeing an increase in car thefts after a social media trend went viral

With just a household screwdriver and a USB charging cable, certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles can easily fall into the hands of car thieves, deputies say.

In the past couple of weeks, deputies have once again seen Kia vehicles targeted in thefts and attempted thefts.

Typically, victims fail to lock their vehicles, and with most owning smartphones, a USB charging cable is usually available to the thief once they are inside the vehicle.

Vehicles targeted are the Kia and Hyundai brands with various models being affected. The vulnerable vehicles have a turn-key ignition, and range between years 2011-2022.

Owners are urged to call their dealer and check for manufacturer recalls that aid in preventing this type of theft. Remember to always lock your vehicle and do not leave valuables visible.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres
Outside of Billy Jack's Shack in Harrisonburg
The Jonas Brothers bartend at Billy Jack’s Shack before College GameDay

Latest News

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family says deputy shot in line of duty on ventilator, making ‘slow progress’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beneficial soaking rain Tuesday
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying
Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley