Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VASAP to dissolve in the SAW area

About six percent of American adults had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2019, according to the...
About six percent of American adults had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2019, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a sudden change in staffing, the Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program is set to dissolve it’s local office.

Earlier this year, VASAP’s executive director and staff members resigned. These resignations left the program with no employees and very little money in the bank, but many people who still needed the alcohol safety programs.

After the sudden resignations, the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program stepped in to lead the local programs and classes. The organization could only legally operate VASAP for 90 days. After the 90 day period, the governing bodies of the localities that use VASAP needed to either pass an ordinance or support a resolution to allow VASAP to dissolve.

Once the local VASAP is dissolved, the state can then assume responsibilities of the programs and support offered through VASAP. As localities start to vote and allow the program to dissolve, ownership then gets transferred between localities.

Currently, VASAP serves people in the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Buena Vista and Lexington as well as both Augusta County and Rockbridge County. For people in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County areas, the closest program center would be Harrisonburg. For people in Buena Vista, Lexington and Rockbridge County, the closest center would be in Roanoke.

VASAP helps people court ordered and non-court ordered learn the effects of alcohol abuse and find resources to help avoid both alcohol addiction and DUI’s.

Tim Fitzgerald, county administrator for Augusta County, at the Nov. 20 Board of Supervisors Staff Briefing said the program often had to call for the assistance of the state when it could not make ends meet.

“We have not been collecting enough fees to cover the cost of the program. That’s been true ever since I’ve been on that board, we’ve always been in the red,” Fitzgerald said. “What happens is the state commission always comes in and help fill that gap.”

Though the local program may dissolve, people who use/need the services from the Alcohol Safety Action Program will still have access to the resources. The center they primarily used will relocate.

“The programs that are out there in VASAP for people who use those, they will continue on. The State Commission, the VASAP Commission from the State will operate it and provide similar programming for folks that need that,” Fitzgerald said.

Currently, VASAP’s office is located in Staunton.

In a memo by the attorney for VASAP, the organization is actively looking to get rid of the lease. In the memo, it was suggested that the localities work together to divide up the furniture inside the space and either sell it or repurpose it.

You can find the memo here. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is expected to host a public hearing and potentially vote on the matter at it’s Dec. 13 meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres

Latest News

Last month 18-year-old Sara Monger was killed in a tragic crash on Vine Street. Monger had...
Rockingham County Fair Pageant names scholarship in honor of Sara Monger
Shenandoah County is in the process of overhauling its subdivision ordinance. The goal is to...
Shenandoah County looks to overhaul subdivision ordinance
Trailer stolen from Rocky Mount
Have you seen this stolen trailer?
Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Aeronca Avenue.
Officials investigating deadly house fire in Henrico
Stock photo
Buena Vista woman killed in Halifax County crash