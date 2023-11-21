VASAP to dissolve in the SAW area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a sudden change in staffing, the Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program is set to dissolve it’s local office.

Earlier this year, VASAP’s executive director and staff members resigned. These resignations left the program with no employees and very little money in the bank, but many people who still needed the alcohol safety programs.

After the sudden resignations, the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program stepped in to lead the local programs and classes. The organization could only legally operate VASAP for 90 days. After the 90 day period, the governing bodies of the localities that use VASAP needed to either pass an ordinance or support a resolution to allow VASAP to dissolve.

Once the local VASAP is dissolved, the state can then assume responsibilities of the programs and support offered through VASAP. As localities start to vote and allow the program to dissolve, ownership then gets transferred between localities.

Currently, VASAP serves people in the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Buena Vista and Lexington as well as both Augusta County and Rockbridge County. For people in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County areas, the closest program center would be Harrisonburg. For people in Buena Vista, Lexington and Rockbridge County, the closest center would be in Roanoke.

VASAP helps people court ordered and non-court ordered learn the effects of alcohol abuse and find resources to help avoid both alcohol addiction and DUI’s.

Tim Fitzgerald, county administrator for Augusta County, at the Nov. 20 Board of Supervisors Staff Briefing said the program often had to call for the assistance of the state when it could not make ends meet.

“We have not been collecting enough fees to cover the cost of the program. That’s been true ever since I’ve been on that board, we’ve always been in the red,” Fitzgerald said. “What happens is the state commission always comes in and help fill that gap.”

Though the local program may dissolve, people who use/need the services from the Alcohol Safety Action Program will still have access to the resources. The center they primarily used will relocate.

“The programs that are out there in VASAP for people who use those, they will continue on. The State Commission, the VASAP Commission from the State will operate it and provide similar programming for folks that need that,” Fitzgerald said.

Currently, VASAP’s office is located in Staunton.

In a memo by the attorney for VASAP, the organization is actively looking to get rid of the lease. In the memo, it was suggested that the localities work together to divide up the furniture inside the space and either sell it or repurpose it.

You can find the memo here. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is expected to host a public hearing and potentially vote on the matter at it’s Dec. 13 meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.