Waynesboro business reflects on Small Business Saturday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages people to do their holiday shopping at local businesses.

Vicki Moore, owner of ‘It’s a Country Thing in Waynesboro’, said it is important to support small businesses not just on Small Business Saturday, but every day.

‘It’s a Country Thing’ has been at its current location for 9 years, and Moore said they try to treat their customers like family.

“We try to ask questions, if there is something specific you were looking for a loved one, a relative, or a friend, we try to be a little more hands on and help you get the product we think will suit you best,” said Moore.

Moore said the store will have a discount for Small Business Saturday and will also be open for Black Friday.

“We also encourage people to come out and shop small on Black Friday as well,” said Moore.

Moore said the income from the last portion of the year helps sustain the business.

