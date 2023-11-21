Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro business reflects on Small Business Saturday

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages people to do their holiday shopping at local businesses.

Vicki Moore, owner of ‘It’s a Country Thing in Waynesboro’, said it is important to support small businesses not just on Small Business Saturday, but every day.

‘It’s a Country Thing’ has been at its current location for 9 years, and Moore said they try to treat their customers like family.

“We try to ask questions, if there is something specific you were looking for a loved one, a relative, or a friend, we try to be a little more hands on and help you get the product we think will suit you best,” said Moore.

Moore said the store will have a discount for Small Business Saturday and will also be open for Black Friday.

“We also encourage people to come out and shop small on Black Friday as well,” said Moore.

Moore said the income from the last portion of the year helps sustain the business.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres

Latest News

Waynesboro business reflects on Small Business Saturday
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
About six percent of American adults had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2019, according to the...
VASAP to dissolve in the SAW area