Beneficial rain Tuesday, but how beneficial was it

Rain(Maxuser | WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An all day soaking rain is exactly what we needed. In fact, this was pretty much the most widespread rain we’ve seen since September when we had the remnants of Ophelia come through the area.

It’s no secret, we needed the rain. The drought has turned significantly worse with each week. The rivers have been running low, creeks are not only low but some are dry. Even some private wells are dry. While this is a serious drought, and the last time part of the area was in a severe drought was in 2002, this is not a historical drought. The area has a long history of droughts and floods. Here is the current drought:

The rainfall, while significant is going to barely make a dent in the drought. Here are rainfall numbers from Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

November 21, 2023(Maxuser | WHSV)

While this is much needed rain, do not get a false sense that the drought is over. The drought is far from over. In fact we need anywhere from 3, to 6, to 9, to 12″+ of rain across the area to end the drought.

Burn bans will still remain in effect.

MATTS CREEK FIRE

The good news is that the rain is helping fire crews across the area, especially the Matts Creek fire in Bedford County which had grown to more than 11,000 acres. Because of the rain, firefighters are not expecting the fire to spread. The rain has also cleared all of the smoke in the air.

Virginia is for Rain Lovers! 🌧️ The rain that is currently falling across the #MattsCreekFire area has effectively...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service - George Washington and Jefferson National Forest on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

