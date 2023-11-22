Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Bridgewater football reflects on 2023

Bridgewater football reflects on 2023
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Bridgewater football is reflecting on the fall season.

The Eagles wrapped up their season with a loss to Wilkes in the Cape Henry Bowl last Saturday. Bridgewater ends the fall with a 7-4 overall mark, along with praise from head coach Scott Lemn.

“For our senior class, it’s the best two-year stretch we’ve had in quite some time,” said Lemn. “I think the development that we’ve shown over the last two years should encourage our returning players.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres

Latest News

EMU women's basketball coach Jenny Posey on the sideline during a basketball game against Mary...
EMU women’s basketball cruises past Mary Baldwin 76-38
James Madison head coach Mark Byington during practice on Oct. 24, 2023
Edwards scores 24 and No. 22 James Madison beats Southern Illinois to spoil Johnson’s career night
JMU men's soccer is set to face No. 25 LMU on Saturday
JMU men’s soccer set to face No. 25 LMU in Round of 16
JMU men’s basketball is up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings
JMU men’s basketball jumps to No. 22 in AP Top 25