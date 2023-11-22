Bridgewater football reflects on 2023

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Bridgewater football is reflecting on the fall season.

The Eagles wrapped up their season with a loss to Wilkes in the Cape Henry Bowl last Saturday. Bridgewater ends the fall with a 7-4 overall mark, along with praise from head coach Scott Lemn.

“For our senior class, it’s the best two-year stretch we’ve had in quite some time,” said Lemn. “I think the development that we’ve shown over the last two years should encourage our returning players.”

