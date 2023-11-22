Cream of the Crop
Broadway hosts second annual Thanksgiving Holiday Market



By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Broadway’s community market held its second annual Thanksgiving and Holiday Market on Wednesday. Local vendors were out in full force selling food and gifts for the holiday season.

A big part of the holiday market is selling pre-prepared Thanksgiving side dishes to help ease the cooking burden for customers.

“I love to help people get good home-cooked food on the table for their families. Thanksgiving can be a pretty stressful time especially if you’ve got family coming in and that sort of thing so I offer a lot of side dishes,” said Jillian Korugic, owner of Jillian’s Farmstead Kitchen.

Vendors like Korugic said that purchasing prepared dishes can also help people save money as food prices remain high due to inflation.

“If it’s just a small get-together and you don’t need as much you may need to purchase a larger quantity if you were to go to the store and get all the ingredients yourself. But I make everything from scratch and therefore I can buy the large quantity but then I can break it down and do smaller portions for people to take home,” said Korugic.

The market also offered folks the chance to do some holiday shopping while supporting local vendors and enjoying some fall treats.

“All of the vendors that are here are all local people, whether it’s handmade items that they’ve made, I know we have a Sentsy representative and a few different things like that but everyone is local and we just love to have the community come out to support us and I always try to support the others,” said Korugic.

The market added more vendors in its second year and saw a good sized turnout.

