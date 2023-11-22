Cream of the Crop
Edwards scores 24 and No. 22 James Madison beats Southern Illinois to spoil Johnson’s career night

James Madison head coach Mark Byington during practice on Oct. 24, 2023
James Madison head coach Mark Byington during practice on Oct. 24, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 24 points, T.J. Bickerstaff added 19 points and No. 22 James Madison beat Southern Illinois 82-76 on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge to spoil Xavier Johnson’s career-high 38-point performance.

James Madison (5-0), which collected a program-record 217 points in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday, will take on either Fresno State or New Mexico State in the championship game on Wednesday.

Edwards made a long jumper from the top of the key with 35.2 seconds left for a 79-74 lead. Johnson was short on a 3-pointer at the other end and Bickerstaff was fouled before making two free throws to make it 81-74.

Julien Wooden and Noah Freidel each had 10 points for James Madison. Edwards was 9 of 12 from the field and Bickerstaff was 8 of 12 to help JMU shoot 53%.

Johnson finished 11 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for Southern Illinois (3-1). Johnson has made all 32 of his free-throw attempts this season. AJ Ferguson, coming off a career-high 20 points in a victory over Chicago State, was held scoreless.

James Madison built an early 16-point lead in the first half before Johnson took over for Southern Illinois. The Salukis closed the first half on an 8-1 run to get within 40-39. Johnson finished the half with 22 points.

The Salukis were seeking their first win over a top-25 team since topping No. 22 Wichita State in 2013.

