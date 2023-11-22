EMU women’s basketball cruises past Mary Baldwin 76-38

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EMU women’s basketball team defeated Mary Baldwin 76-38 on Tuesday night.

The Royals outscored the Fighting Squirrels 49-18 in the second half. Jeriyah Osborne led EMU with 16 points while Kayla Surles had 14 points to go with seven assists, five steals, and five rebounds.

Mary Baldwin was led by Imari Knight and Aryauna Brent who each scored nine points.

