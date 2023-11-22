Cream of the Crop
EMU women’s basketball cruises past Mary Baldwin 76-38

EMU women's basketball coach Jenny Posey on the sideline during a basketball game against Mary Baldwin on Nov. 21, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EMU women’s basketball team defeated Mary Baldwin 76-38 on Tuesday night.

The Royals outscored the Fighting Squirrels 49-18 in the second half. Jeriyah Osborne led EMU with 16 points while Kayla Surles had 14 points to go with seven assists, five steals, and five rebounds.

Mary Baldwin was led by Imari Knight and Aryauna Brent who each scored nine points.

