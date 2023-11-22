Fire authorities remind communities of ongoing burn bans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amidst drought and wildfires, several counties across the Shenandoah Valley enacted burn bans.

Fire officials say the area hasn’t received any substantial rain. Despite consistent showers on Tuesday, Nov. 21, conditions remain far too dry for open-air burning.

Deputy Chief Bryan Mace of Augusta County Fire-Rescue says the burn ban remains ongoing

”As you can see, we’ve had the two fires around our area and other counties that are still going on,” said Mace, “We’ve also had one at the Blue Ridge Parkway last week. It was mitigated pretty quickly, but again, it just shows how quickly it can happen, and get pretty substantial.”

According to Mace, even a small ember from a campfire can lead to a considerably sized wildfire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.