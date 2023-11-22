Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fire authorities remind communities of ongoing burn bans

Royal Orchard Fire
Royal Orchard Fire(WHSV)
By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amidst drought and wildfires, several counties across the Shenandoah Valley enacted burn bans.

Fire officials say the area hasn’t received any substantial rain. Despite consistent showers on Tuesday, Nov. 21, conditions remain far too dry for open-air burning.

Deputy Chief Bryan Mace of Augusta County Fire-Rescue says the burn ban remains ongoing

”As you can see, we’ve had the two fires around our area and other counties that are still going on,” said Mace, “We’ve also had one at the Blue Ridge Parkway last week. It was mitigated pretty quickly, but again, it just shows how quickly it can happen, and get pretty substantial.”

According to Mace, even a small ember from a campfire can lead to a considerably sized wildfire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in...
Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Two children struck and killed while walking to school
Last month 18-year-old Sara Monger was killed in a tragic crash on Vine Street. Monger had...
Rockingham County Fair Pageant names scholarship in honor of Sara Monger

Latest News

Three dogs staying hydrated.
Protecting pets while enjoying holiday traditions
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Dry rest of the week
SDDA names Staunton WallCrawler Grand Marshal for Christmas Parade.
Staunton Christmas Parade names its Grand Marshal
Jacob Foskey Mugshot
Roanoke man arrested for murder