Local farm radio broadcaster releasing first novel

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - Jeff Ishee, the President of On The Farm Radio in the Valley, has written his first-ever novel. The book titled “Two Sacks” will be released on Dec. 1.

The historical fiction novel follows Ishee’s ancestors on their journey to America.

“This story is about their journey from Swiss Germany all the way through Philadelphia, the great wagon road, through the Shenandoah Valley all the way ultimately to the wilderness of the Mississippi territory,” said Ishee.

“Two Sacks” is Ishee’s first novel but the second book he has written. He wrote and published “Dynamic Farmers’ Marketing: A Guide to Successfully Selling Your Farmers’ Market Products” in 1997.

“It was fun to write and really liberating because my background is in news writing and I’ve always been: concise, brief, get to the point, just the facts, no opinion. Well in writing a novel you can do all of the above,” he said.

Ishee had researched his ancestral history for years and eventually, the idea for the book began to come together.

“My family had always said ‘Jeff you have the census data, you have all these little factoids, but you need a story. We want to know why they came to the United States in 1803, we want to know how they traveled and the time frame, what life was like in that time’. So I set out on this project to write that story,” he said.

The book follows nine of Ishee’s ancestors all of whom took a ship to the U.S. in 1803. During his research, Ishee was able to find the actual passenger list from that voyage which inspired the book’s title.

“Next to the column of names was the column of baggage and it said ‘two sacks’. That blew my mind that a family of nine could move to the United States from Swiss Germany in 1803 and all they brought with them was everything they owned in two sacks,” he said.

The story spans from 1803-1805 and a solid portion of it takes place in the Shenandoah Valley. Ishee said he learned a great deal about local history while researching and working on the novel.

“Route 11 is an extremely historic road coming through Harrisonburg and New Market, through Fort Defiance and Staunton and Lexington. I learned so much about what life was like along that road in 1803,” he said. “A lot of the story takes place in the community of Fort Defiance in 1803, as a matter of fact the main characters in the book spend an entire winter at the Augusta Stone Church in Fort Defiance.”

In the novel, Ishee weaves the fictional narrative around real places, people, and events.

“In my research, I found that my family passed through the Great Wagon Road right here in the Shenandoah Valley at the same time that a young man by the name of Bernard Weyer discovered what we now call Grand Caverns. Readers will actually get to go down in the cave for the first time with Bernard Weyer,” he said.

Ishee said that he wanted to write the book for his family to show the perseverance of their ancestors.

“We need for the modern generation to understand the commitment to this journey and the dedication that they made to move to a new world with everything they owned in two sacks,” he said.

The book will be for sale on Amazon Dec. 1 and will later be available in some local book stores.

