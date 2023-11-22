Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Loneliness as global threat comes with multiple side effects

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The World Health Organization’s research is showing loneliness to be widespread, affecting up to one in three older people.

Janita Daggy of Thriveworks Counseling confirmed that a chain reaction of effects can happen after loneliness develops.

“Loneliness impacts someone’s mental health by increasing depression and anxiety, ability to care for self, increasing substance, use poor dietary choices, lack of exercise — all the above,” Daggy said.

Daggy specializes in coping skills, depression, and anxiety as a licensed professional counselor. She said reaching out to healthy outlets in people is essential to avoid isolation and unhealthy life choices.

W.H.O. found that social isolation can also have a severe impact on physical and mental health. Studies show that it has been linked to anxiety and depression and can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30 percent.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community, the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

The World Health Organization found in their research that nobody is immune to loneliness as social isolation can affect anyone of any age, anywhere.

Daggy recommends people make an effort to be around others, especially with the holiday season happening.

“Our mental, emotional, and physical being are interconnected. They all affect one another, definitely recognize self-patterns, such as poor quality of sleep, or self-isolation,” Daggy said.

World Health Organization discovered that social isolation also could lead to poorer education outcomes.

Young people experiencing loneliness in high school are more likely to drop out of university. W.H.O. recently announced a new commission on social connection that is designed to address loneliness as a pressing health threat promote social connection as a priority and accelerate the scaling up of solutions.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank assisting those in need during the holidays
Waynesboro boosting downtown tourism with upcoming events
The goal was to get a meal to someone else who could not afford to make their own.
Salvation Army’s turkey distribution helps hunger gap with 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Bowman House Bed and Breakfast in Waynesboro
Historic Bed & Breakfast locations in Waynesboro receive grant