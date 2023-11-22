Loneliness as global threat comes with multiple side effects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The World Health Organization’s research is showing loneliness to be widespread, affecting up to one in three older people.

Janita Daggy of Thriveworks Counseling confirmed that a chain reaction of effects can happen after loneliness develops.

“Loneliness impacts someone’s mental health by increasing depression and anxiety, ability to care for self, increasing substance, use poor dietary choices, lack of exercise — all the above,” Daggy said.

Daggy specializes in coping skills, depression, and anxiety as a licensed professional counselor. She said reaching out to healthy outlets in people is essential to avoid isolation and unhealthy life choices.

W.H.O. found that social isolation can also have a severe impact on physical and mental health. Studies show that it has been linked to anxiety and depression and can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30 percent.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community, the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

The World Health Organization found in their research that nobody is immune to loneliness as social isolation can affect anyone of any age, anywhere.

Daggy recommends people make an effort to be around others, especially with the holiday season happening.

“Our mental, emotional, and physical being are interconnected. They all affect one another, definitely recognize self-patterns, such as poor quality of sleep, or self-isolation,” Daggy said.

World Health Organization discovered that social isolation also could lead to poorer education outcomes.

Young people experiencing loneliness in high school are more likely to drop out of university. W.H.O. recently announced a new commission on social connection that is designed to address loneliness as a pressing health threat promote social connection as a priority and accelerate the scaling up of solutions.

